Children’s Trust of Alachua County will have a meet and greet for the final applicants for executive director

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a meet and greet with the final applicants for the executive director of the Children’s Trust of Alachua County on Monday.

The meet and greet will be held at 6 p.m. after the board meeting.

The location of the meeting is Children’s Trust of Alachua County or 802 NW 5th Ave 2nd floor in Gainesville.

The event is open to the public.

