Advertisement

Children’s Trust of Alachua County will have a meet and greet for the final applicants for executive director

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a meet and greet with the final applicants for the executive director of the Children’s Trust of Alachua County on Monday.

The meet and greet will be held at 6 p.m. after the board meeting.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County service dogs are on their way to serve those who’ve fought for our country

The location of the meeting is Children’s Trust of Alachua County or 802 NW 5th Ave 2nd floor in Gainesville.

The event is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Latest News

NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items
NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items
NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items
NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville Health and Fitness show us some exercises for hikers.
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Hiking exercises