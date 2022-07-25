Countdown To Kickoff: Hawthorne Hornets

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -In almost exactly one month, the high school football season will be underway. With 32 teams in North Central Florida to profile, TV20′s Countdown To Kickoff begins now with a team looking to clear that final hurdle of state championship: The Hawthorne Hornets.

After advancing to back to back Class 1A state title games, enthusiasm for football at Hawthorne High School is at its apex.

“It’s a 10, we’re trying to get back to it,” said senior defensive tackle Stanley Cooks. “We left some unfinished business on the field last year, and we’re looking forward to getting back into the playoffs and getting revenge for what we left last year.”

The level of drive is also at a 10. For all of their success, the Hornets dropped both of those championship games, which still represents the deepest advancement by a North Central Florida school in either of the last two years.

“I want to go back to state and actually win,” said senior offensive lineman Mozell Williams. “We have lost back to back and it was a heartbreak, I want to win it this year.”

One thing in the Hornets’ favor is size and skill on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Offensive lineman Mozell Williams, and defensive linemen Jailen Ruth and Stanley Cooks have all committed to Power 5 conference schools in recent weeks. The experience they bring is a coach’s dream.

“They’re almost 3 additional coaches for us,” said head coach Cornelius Ingram. “They’re doing everything possible to reach out and help younger kids, no matter what grade, no matter what race. That’s what it’s about at the end of the day, especially growing up in a small town.”

Ruth believes the Hornets’ underclassmen will be good enough to provide depth.

“They’ve been playing very well to be that young, and their bodies have been changing,” said Ruth. “You can tell they’ve been putting in work this offseason.”

One major change the Hornets face is losing star quarterback and Central Michigan commit Tyler Jefferson, who transferred to Columbia in late June. The Hornets plan to start sophomore CJ Ingram, the son of head coach Cornelius Ingram.

“I’ve been coaching him my whole life, so a lot of the things I say, my style of coaching won’t affect him,” said Ingram. “So it’s exciting for me, I’m excited to be able to coach my son.”

With 40 wins over the last 4 years, each time the Hornets take the field, they are undoubtedly the pride of Hawthorne.

“It’s big down there,” said Cooks. “Everybody comes to support every week, they’re even at practices.”

“These kids walk around with a lot of pressure,” said Ingram. “What people don’t understand is it’s very hard to return to that game. We’re going to take it one game at a time, we’ll set ourselves up at the end of the year.”

Game one is Aug. 26 at Middleburg, and if Hawthorne can execute Ingram’s plan, this could be the year those championship dreams come to fruition.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.