Advertisement

First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

Monkeypox Outbreak
Monkeypox Outbreak(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed one case of Monkeypox has been reported in North Central Florida.

Director Paul Myers says the patient is in their 30s and became infected in the state of Florida. He did not have an update on the patient’s condition but said, “Monkeypox remains a low risk to the general population.”

On Saturday, the chief of the World Health Organization says the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that qualifies as a global emergency.

The head of the U.N. health agency made the decision to issue the declaration Saturday after WHO’s expert committee didn’t reach a consensus. Monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades.

It wasn’t known to spark large outbreaks beyond the continent or to spread widely among people until May. That’s when authorities detected epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 74 countries.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Latest News

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
Woman arrested for drug trafficking
WOMAN ARRESTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
The Cade Museum
Cade Museum co-founder discusses how to teach children to become inventors
UF HiPerGator Supercomputer
Researchers across the state work with the University of Florida’s supercomputer for advanced research