Florida men’s hoops team to Face Xavier in Phil Knight Legacy Opener

Duke a possible second round foe in Thanksgiving tourney
Florida forward Colin Castleton plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game...
Florida forward Colin Castleton plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The schedule makers of college basketball apparently have a sense of humor. Florida has been paired with Xavier to open the Phil Knight Legacy Classic over Thanksgiving weekend in Portland. The two teams will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 24, in a rematch of last season’s second round NIT matchup won by the Musketeers, 72-56, a game that featured an interim head coach on both sides.

Florida is set to operate under new head coach Todd Golden, while Sean Miller is back for a second stint as head coach of Xavier.

The event runs Nov. 24 to Nov. 27. The Florida-Xavier winner will then face either Oregon State or Duke. The tournament’s four other teams are Gonzaga, Portland State, Purdue and West Virginia.

