Florida men’s hoops team to Face Xavier in Phil Knight Legacy Opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The schedule makers of college basketball apparently have a sense of humor. Florida has been paired with Xavier to open the Phil Knight Legacy Classic over Thanksgiving weekend in Portland. The two teams will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 24, in a rematch of last season’s second round NIT matchup won by the Musketeers, 72-56, a game that featured an interim head coach on both sides.

Florida is set to operate under new head coach Todd Golden, while Sean Miller is back for a second stint as head coach of Xavier.

The event runs Nov. 24 to Nov. 27. The Florida-Xavier winner will then face either Oregon State or Duke. The tournament’s four other teams are Gonzaga, Portland State, Purdue and West Virginia.

