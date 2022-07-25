Gainesville Health and Fitness: Hiking exercises

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are getting ready to hit a trail, you want to make sure your body is ready.

Learn some exercises perfect for hikers from Gainesville Health and Fitness.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Working out outdoors during summer

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.