Gainesville Health and Fitness: Hiking exercises
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are getting ready to hit a trail, you want to make sure your body is ready.
Learn some exercises perfect for hikers from Gainesville Health and Fitness.
RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Working out outdoors during summer
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.