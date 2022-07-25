Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested after fighting woman and crashing into car full of kids

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville is in jail after fighting and then wrecking into the victim’s car which was also full of children.

27-year-old Dejonai Dismukes was arrested yesterday after Gainesville Police were called about a fight at the Majestic Oaks Apartments.

After the fight, the victims fled in a car. Dismukes chased them in her car, wrecking into the vehicle and causing severe damage.

Dismukes is being charged with felony aggravated battery. She bonded out of the Alachua County jail.

