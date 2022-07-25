Gators Diggs, Allison win gold on final day of Track and Field World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) - A pair of Florida sprinters saved their best performance for the last day of the Track and Field World Championships.

Talitha Diggs and Champion Allison both ran on the men’s and women’s 4x400 championship relay team, and both helped lead the red, white, and blue to a gold medal.

Allison and the men’s squad went first, with Allison as the anchor leg. Before the baton got passed to Allison his teammates had ran a split of 44.28 or better over their portion of the race to build up a lengthy lead. With the race in his hands, Allison bolted around the track and crossed the finish line in 44.43 for a team total time of 2:56.17. The U.S. time was more than two seconds faster than any other team in the field.

At the conclusion of the World Championships, Allison takes home fourth place in the 400 meters and a gold medal for the 4x400 men’s relay. The latter goes nicely with his three SEC titles and the NCAA title he helped win in the men’s 4x400 this spring.

As for Diggs, she ran the opening leg of the women’s 4x400 championship heat. The Florida phenom posted a split time of 50.5 to put her team neck-and-neck with Jamaica. Diggs’ teammates did the rest from there. They were able to also blow away the field by several lengths, just like the men did prior to the women’s race. The women’s team ran a world-leading time of 3:17.79.

Diggs comes away from the global games finishing 10th in the 400 meters and taking home a gold in the 4x400 women’s relay.

