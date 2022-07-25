Large section of I-75 was backed up due to a car fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sizable backup on I-75 in Ocala due to a vehicle fire has since cleared.

Crews were called to the fire at mile marker 350 northbound between Southwest 20th Street and West Silver Springs Boulevard.

They arrived at the scene Monday morning just after 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution because smoke might still be in the area.

