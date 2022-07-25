Advertisement

Large section of I-75 was backed up due to a car fire

Large section of I-75 was backed up due to a car fire
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A sizable backup on I-75 in Ocala due to a vehicle fire has since cleared.

Crews were called to the fire at mile marker 350 northbound between Southwest 20th Street and West Silver Springs Boulevard.

They arrived at the scene Monday morning just after 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution because smoke might still be in the area.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Latest News

Large section of I-75 was backed up due to a car fire
Large section of I-75 was backed up due to a car fire
Dyllan Moore, 21, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Speeding driver caught in stolen vehicle on I-75
NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items
NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items
NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items
NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items