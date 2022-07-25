NCFL ACE Hardware employees recommend summer heat and hurricane prep items

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The summer months bring outdoor activities that bring very hot temperatures, so items to reduce heat while still enjoying nature have been the most popular.

Zachary Frazier is an employee at the ACE Hardware in Bronson and he said coolers and fans are always are always a common purchase during the summer months.

They have recently noticed an uptick in fishing supplies, specifically bait, because of the popularity of the activity during the summer.

“I think just the heat. People love fishing during the summer, it is hot and there is not much else to do. Enjoy the water, jump in, fish, swim around. There is a bunch of local ponds around here and people love to fish” said Frazier.

Along with fishing supplies, Frazier said they sell a lot of horse hay during the summer since there are multiple horse farms in the area.

Whether its tropical storms or hurricanes, the summer months can bring some extreme weather.

ACE Hardware is stocked year round for these emergency situations.

A strong hurricane can often lead to power outages, and Frazier said to focus on rechargeable items.

This includes batteries, flashlights and cell phone chargers.

“Just all the above. You just got to be ready for whatever can happen. Batteries is a big one. If you run out of power how can you see? How can you do anything without power? Charge a cell phone? You got to be able to use something” said Frazier.

Frazier recommends stocking up on candles, gasoline and plenty of water for a tropical storm or hurricane.

