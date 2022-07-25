North Central Florida wraps up voter registration day for primary election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Our ability to vote as Americans is very important.”

Voters had until the end of the work day to register for the first time or update their party affiliation for the primary elections.

Aaron Klein, the Director of Communications for the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections told TV20 what this election will bring.

“Florida is a closed primary state which means that voters can only participate in partisan races, within the party they are a member of,” said Klein.

Klein tells us if North Central Florida voters didn’t get to participate in primary elections, it’s not too late to prepare for the upcoming general elections.

“There’s a whole new round of time to register if you missed this deadline,” said Klein. “The deadline to register for the general election in November is October 11th.

However, it’s important to check your ballot, even if you’ve registered in time.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections office reported some voters in precinct 27 and precinct 51 both received mail-in ballots with mistakes on them. The staff notified them and re-delivered new ballots.

Residents from precinct 51 encourage people to head to the polls and cast their votes.

“I love early voting in Gainesville. In a couple of weeks before the election, we can go at our leisure and vote,” said Craig Stone.

The Supervisor of Elections office is still investigating what happened to the ballots in precincts 51 and 27.

‘I think it’s important we get everything about the election right,” claimed Stone. “Whatever you have to do, to make sure your vote counts, you need to do.”

Early voting for primary elections starts on August 13th and runs through August 20th. The primary election day set is on August 23rd.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala lawsuit over prayer vigil sent back to lower court

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.