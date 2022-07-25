Ocala lawsuit over prayer vigil sent back to lower court

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings this summer is impacting a federal case out of Ocala. The lawsuit over a prayer vigil has been sent back to a lower court.

Plaintiffs Lucinda Hale and Art Rojas filed a suit against the City of Ocala, alleging a prayer vigil held after a shooting spree in 2014 violated their first amendment rights. The lower court initially ruled against the city.

RELATED: Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game

A federal appeals court on Friday directed a district judge to reconsider the ruling that found the vigil unconstitutional. The appeals court cited the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Kennedy Vs. Bremerton School District where the justices determined a coach was allowed to lead prayer on the football field.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.