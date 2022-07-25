Researchers across the state work with the University of Florida’s supercomputer for advanced research

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over 100 researchers and 12 universities throughout Florida have begun using HiPerGator in their studies, a supercomputer created by the University of Florida, which is considered to be one of the most powerful computers in the world.

HiPerGator has over 70,000 computer cores all taking in data, which allows researchers to study more data sets at once, saving time for researchers.

Researchers at UF Health and NVIDIA are developing SynGatorTron, a system that generates synthetic data to train artificial intelligence in medical terminology, as well as interpret and extract electronic medical data faster than any other system.

“The work by UF and NVIDIA on GatorTron and now SynGatorTron does not even scratch the surface of the potential impact of AI and HiPerGator on medicine and on the broader world,” said David Reed, UF’s associate provost for strategic initiatives. “When you give world-class researchers access to some of the world’s most advanced technology, the results can be both transformational and inspiring.”

Other universities across that state are using HiPerGator for research into various other fields and industries.

Jayantha Obeysekera at Florida International University is using the system to find potential solutions for sea-level rise.

The University of South Florida professor Sudeep Sarkar is using the system to try and improve fingerprint scanning technology, which has many applications in the private sector.

“We use HiPerGator to scale up to large data sets, and it saves on time experimenting with different AI models,” Sarkar said. “It gives us an edge over other researchers in the world.”

UF’s HiPerGator is already regarded as one of the most powerful computers in the world, and officials say its applications will only continue to grow with more researchers using the technology.

