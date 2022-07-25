Russell Report: MLB Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In this week’s Russell Report WRUF’s Steve Russell reflects on Major League Baseball and a recent Hall of Fame inductee.

Major League Baseball’s 2022 hall of fame class was inducted in Cooperstown, New York and I ended up watching a lot of it. It wasn’t a star studded class but out of all of the hall of fames for sports, baseball’s has always been the most special. If you have never been to Cooperstown and you are a baseball fan, you owe it to yourself to make the trip.

Unlike some other halls of fame where there are always set numbers who go in every year, baseball is different. To get in you have to receive at least 75 percent of the vote and in some years, no one goes in because no one gets enough votes. This year, only David Ortiz got enough to get in but six more got in after a veteran’s committee voted them in, names like Buck O’Neil, the great Negro Leagues player, pitcher Jim Kaat who played for 25 seasons, outfielder Minnie Minoso, Gil Hodges, who won World Series titles as a player and as a manager of my New York Mets, and outfielder Tony Oliva who won several batting titles before knee injuries cut short his career.

Ortiz is a polarizing entry into the hall. Remember, he failed a drug test in 2003 and his name has certainly been associated with the so called steroid era in baseball, yet, he got in on his first try on the ballot while others in that era like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens stay out despite the obvious numbers that say they belong. And how former Commissioner Bud Selig is in the hall of fame, after he buried his head in the sand like an ostrich when steroids were openly being used is something I’ll never quite understand. But the numbers Ortiz put up were astounding, especially in the postseason. He hit .455 in world series competition, with 20 hits in 44 at bats. In his last season in the big leagues, Big Papi hit .315 with 38 homers and 127 RBI. What a way to go out!

Yes the baseball hall of fame has always been special to me because most of my sports idols as a kid were baseball players. I collected baseball cards of my heroes and I couldn’t wait to get on the sandlot with my neighborhood buddies to play baseball. I just loved the game. And despite changes and the game having difficulty attracting kids in this generation, when I see the greats of baseball being inducted and making their speeches, it makes me feel like a kid again and remember how i played catch with my dad, and played catch with my son, and how one day I’ll play catch with my grandson. That’s baseball. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

Sports Scene with Steve Russell” airs Monday through Friday on ESPN 98.1 FM and AM 850 WRUF.

