Speeding driver caught in stolen vehicle on I-75

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers caught a man speeding on Interstate 75 in a car he didn’t own on Sunday.

Troopers say they clocked a white SUV going 97 mph on I-75 near mile marker 374 in Alachua County. Troopers pulled over Dyllan Moore, 21.

Moore didn’t have a valid driver’s license and the SUV was reported stolen from Port Orange earlier that morning.

Moore told troopers he was borrowing the vehicle from a friend, but the owner confirmed the SUV was stolen.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a pipe and scale inside.

Moore is charged with grand theft of a vehicle, drug equipment possession, and operating a vehicle without a license.

