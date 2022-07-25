Advertisement

Speeding driver caught in stolen vehicle on I-75

Dyllan Moore, 21, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Dyllan Moore, 21, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers caught a man speeding on Interstate 75 in a car he didn’t own on Sunday.

Troopers say they clocked a white SUV going 97 mph on I-75 near mile marker 374 in Alachua County. Troopers pulled over Dyllan Moore, 21.

Moore didn’t have a valid driver’s license and the SUV was reported stolen from Port Orange earlier that morning.

Moore told troopers he was borrowing the vehicle from a friend, but the owner confirmed the SUV was stolen.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a pipe and scale inside.

Moore is charged with grand theft of a vehicle, drug equipment possession, and operating a vehicle without a license.

