To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s newest police chief, longtime department employee Lonnie Scott will be officially sworn in on Monday.

Chief Scott has been in the role of interim chief since January.

Former Chief Tony Jones is working as Gainesville’s special advisor for juvenile justice and community support programs. The ceremony will be at the Santa Fe College Blount Center on NW 6th St starting at 5:30 p.m.

Twenty new hangers at the Marion County Airport will officially be opened Tuesday morning.

The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at the airport in Dunnellon starting at 9 a.m.

RELATED STORY: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Marion County Commission Chairman Carl Zalak will speak about the expansion and after planes will take to the skies.

Candidates in Levy County take to the stage to speak to the public ahead of the August election

The forum will be held at the First Baptist Church of Bronson starting at 5 p.m.

Candidates for the Levy County Commission, school board, and property appraiser will be asked questions by a moderator.

The event is sponsored by the Levy County Republican Executive Committee.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.