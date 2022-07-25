Woman arrested for drug trafficking
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars in Putnam County for selling fentanyl.
Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Lindsie Presley, 24, after a traffic stop in Crescent City on Friday.
The vehicle she was driving had no license plate.
After searching the vehicle, deputies found a black backpack with 32 grams of fentanyl, along with white powder, a syringe, and scales.
Presley is being charged with trafficking fentanyl, and possession of drug equipment.
