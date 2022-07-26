Alachua County grand jury indicts four men on homicide charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State Attorney Brian Kramer announced on Tuesday an Alachua County grand jury has indicted four men on homicide charges in three different cases.

Deadly Home Invasion

The grand jury returned a True Bill indicting Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, for first-degree murder, attempted home invasion robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both men are accused of breaking into a home on Northeast 16th Terrace in Gainesvillle on June 19.

One of the men shot and killed D’halani Armstrong. Another resident of the home, Dovico Miles, 44, wrestled away a gun and shot the two men. He was arrested on charges of destroying evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The grand jury also indicted Tiara Luckie, 30, on a charge of accessory after the fact. She is accused of driving White and Ward to and from the crime.

Hotel Stabbing Murder

The grand jury returned a True Bill indicting Brian Scott Burns, 25, on first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. Burns is accused of killing Mary Joy Williamson on July 9.

Prosecutors say he stabbed his “on and off” girlfriend to death at the Stayable Select Hotel on Southwest 13th Street. When asked about the murder, Burns initially denied it, but then admitted to stabbing the victim three times with a letter opener.

Deadly Wawa Shooting

The grand jury returned a True Bill indicting Zamont’e Demetri Hartsfield, 21 on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hartsfield is accused of killing Wallace Lee Jr. on April 5.

Prosecutors say Hartsfield shot and killed Wallace during a drug deal gone bad at the Wawa convenience store on East University Avenue.

