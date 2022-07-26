Advertisement

Alachua County grand jury indicts four men on homicide charges

State Attorney Brian Kramer announced on Tuesday an Alachua County grand jury has indicted four men on homicide charges in three different cases.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State Attorney Brian Kramer announced on Tuesday an Alachua County grand jury has indicted four men on homicide charges in three different cases.

Deadly Home Invasion

The grand jury returned a True Bill indicting Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, for first-degree murder, attempted home invasion robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both men are accused of breaking into a home on Northeast 16th Terrace in Gainesvillle on June 19.

RELATED: Deadly home invasion suspects charged

One of the men shot and killed D’halani Armstrong. Another resident of the home, Dovico Miles, 44, wrestled away a gun and shot the two men. He was arrested on charges of destroying evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The grand jury also indicted Tiara Luckie, 30, on a charge of accessory after the fact. She is accused of driving White and Ward to and from the crime.

Hotel Stabbing Murder

The grand jury returned a True Bill indicting Brian Scott Burns, 25, on first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. Burns is accused of killing Mary Joy Williamson on July 9.

RELATED: ‘It was a senseless crime’: Victim’s friends react to hotel stabbing murder

Prosecutors say he stabbed his “on and off” girlfriend to death at the Stayable Select Hotel on Southwest 13th Street. When asked about the murder, Burns initially denied it, but then admitted to stabbing the victim three times with a letter opener.

Deadly Wawa Shooting

The grand jury returned a True Bill indicting Zamont’e Demetri Hartsfield, 21 on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hartsfield is accused of killing Wallace Lee Jr. on April 5.

RELATED: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Prosecutors say Hartsfield shot and killed Wallace during a drug deal gone bad at the Wawa convenience store on East University Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Latest News

Second Chance Farm at Lowell Correctional Institution
Four candidates, one seat: Gainesville District 2 Commission seat open for first time in five...
Four candidates, one seat: Gainesville District 2 Commission seat open for first time in five years
Alachua County grand jury indicts four men on homicide charges
Ed Bielarski
Gainesville mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski talks about ‘GRU piggybank’ in one-on-one interview
Gainesville mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski's one-on-one preview
Gainesville mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski's one-on-one preview