Alachua County Health Department director explains how to prevent the spread of monkeypox

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The director of the Florida Department of Health in Alachua County says the general population is at low risk after the first case of monkeypox was reported in the county.

The first case reported was a patient in their 30s who is a resident of Alachua County but did not necessarily contract the disease in the county.

“While I am convinced, through our investigation, the disease was acquired in Florida, I am not completely convinced it was acquired in Alachua County,” Health Department Director Paul Myers said.

The disease is not easily spread unless there is direct contact with an active rash, prolonged contact with items such as the clothing of an infected person, or prolonged indirect contact.

Symptoms include a rash, flu-like symptoms, fever, and muscle pain.

“People are going to develop a rash, the classic presentation is on your hands on your feet on your extremities, but what we are seeing right now, particularly with men who have sex with men, we are starting to see it on the genital area,” Myers explained.

The majority of the cases in the United States are among men who have sex with other men, however, Myers says the disease may spread beyond that community.

“It’s not going to surprise me if it gets out of that population. when you live with an individual that really raises the risk factors in terms of the indirect contact with contaminated items such as clothing, bed sheets, things along those lines.”

He says the disease is rarely fatal and most cases of monkeypox resolve themselves without any treatment. Some antivirals are available to be used to treat the disease and there are vaccines.

Alachua County does have some doses of the vaccine for people who have contact with an infected person.

Myers says if you have symptoms of the disease or have contact with someone who was infected visit your primary care physician for treatment. He recommends calling first and explaining the situation before arriving at the appointment.

If you have any concerns about health issues in the community, Myers says you can call the health department at (352) 334-7900

