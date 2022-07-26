Children’s Trust of Alachua County will host a special meeting and meet and greet with executive director finalists

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Children’s Trust of Alachua County Board will have a special meeting with executive director finalists on Tuesday.

There will be a second meet and greet at 2:30 pm.

This will be at the Children’s Trust of Alachua County Office on the 2nd floor.

TRENDING STORY: First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

The meet and greet will follow the board meeting.

In this meeting, the finalists will each be given 30 minutes to conduct a presentation to the board and community.

The community is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.