Advertisement

Children’s Trust of Alachua County will host a special meeting and meet and greet with executive director finalists

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Children’s Trust of Alachua County Board will have a special meeting with executive director finalists on Tuesday.

There will be a second meet and greet at 2:30 pm.

This will be at the Children’s Trust of Alachua County Office on the 2nd floor.

TRENDING STORY: First Monkeypox case reported in Alachua County

The meet and greet will follow the board meeting.

In this meeting, the finalists will each be given 30 minutes to conduct a presentation to the board and community.

The community is encouraged to attend.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Latest News

Children’s Trust of Alachua County will host a special meeting and meet and greet with...
Children’s Trust of Alachua County will host a special meeting and meet and greet with executive director finalists
Marion County Airport will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate some new improvements on...
Marion County Airport hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of 20 new T-hangers
Marion County Airport hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of 20 new...
Marion County Airport hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of 20 new T-hangers
Santa Fe College will hold free self-defense classes for women
Santa Fe College will hold free self-defense classes for women