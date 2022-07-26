Children’s Trust of Alachua County will host a special meeting and meet and greet with executive director finalists
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Children’s Trust of Alachua County Board will have a special meeting with executive director finalists on Tuesday.
There will be a second meet and greet at 2:30 pm.
This will be at the Children’s Trust of Alachua County Office on the 2nd floor.
The meet and greet will follow the board meeting.
In this meeting, the finalists will each be given 30 minutes to conduct a presentation to the board and community.
The community is encouraged to attend.
