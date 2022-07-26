Delia Young’s Aunt ruled “incompetent” for murder trial

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the two women charged in the death of Delia Young will not stand trial for now.

Alachua County court records show the girl’s Aunt Valerie Young has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

A psychological examination had been sealed until July 14th, when a judge ruled Young’s various disorders rendered her intellectually disabled.

She will undergo competency training sessions and her case will be reviewed in six months.

Marian Williams has a court hearing in September.

