Four candidates, one seat: Gainesville District 2 Commission seat open for first time in five years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four candidates have their eye on the open District 2 commission seat in Gainesville. James Ingle, Ed Book, Jo Lee Beaty, and Michael Raburn are all vying for the spot.

James Ingle considers himself a lifelong blue-collar worker, whose life was changed by a union electrical program.

“I’m a working-class guy I’m going through the same struggles that most of the people in town have,” he said.

Having grown up off a dirt road, and now being a proud electrician, Ingle said he feels Gainesville is a hard place to make a living.

“One of the ways that I want to do that is through apprenticeship programs. I think we really got some opportunities to expand those out, offer real good long-term careers for people.”

Ingle said because of his background, he has ideas on how to work with GRU to make utility bills cheaper for residents.

“I think the next big step we really need to take is utility grade solar,” said Ingle. “Because right now what’s really driving prices up is the price of natural gas, and we’re really dependent on natural gas.”

Meanwhile, candidate Ed Book believes his law enforcement experience sets him apart from the other candidates.

“If you don’t have a safe community, you don’t have a vibrant community, you don’t have a community that people want to live in,” said Book, Chief of Police at Santa Fe College.

He said addressing gun violence is one of his top priorities.

“So provide good education, provide gang reduction training in the public schools, so that we get kids at a very young age understanding this is not where we want them to be,” he said.

Book feels his experience in managing a budget at the college would benefit the city.

“We have to make sure that we do not increase fees, nor utility transfers, nor utility costs if we want people to have a good sense of living in the City of Gainesville,” said Book.

For years, Jo Lee Beaty has considered herself an involved Gainesville citizen, but now she’s hoping to gain a new title as District 2 Commissioner.

15 years ago, she started attending meetings over the biomass discussion.

“A friend said please just come for one meeting they’re going to burn trees to make electricity and this doesn’t make sense,” said Beaty.

She said she feels the current commission inflated the budget.

Beaty thinks spending it more wisely will allow the money to go to things that directly impact residents, like GRU rates.

“There’d be more money for other things, to reduce that transfer which reduces the rate pressure.”

Beaty said one of her biggest goals is to be more transparent with the people she would serve.

“Brining the process back to what it should be, bringing the people’s business into the open,” said Beaty.

Candidate Michael Raburn hopes to put a greater emphasis on growing Gainesville’s economy.

“We’ve got to become more business-friendly, which means listening to our business owners. It’s hard to run a business in Gainesville. Chamber of commerce folks will tell you that,” said Raburn.

He said learning why businesses chose to leave Gainesville, will give a clearer idea of how the city can prevent that in the future.

“We have the whole tech area down by Depot Park all those job went to Alachua. Why? We need to be asking those businesses why did you leave? What can we do? How can we change?”

Raburn is a pastor who also runs the Bridge Community Center.

He said he sees the effects of getting children involved in positive activities.

“That’s why we started a literacy program here. We’re teaching kids to read. They need job opportunities so again we’ve got to grow the economy so there are jobs available for people to have.”

The primary election will be on August 23rd.

