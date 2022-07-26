Advertisement

Four people arrested after being caught with fake checks

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are behind bars after Ocala Police say they forged checks at multiple banks around Marion County.

Jenesis Ferreras, Tamanda Vanwinkles, Philon Walker and Christopher Ortiz were arrested at the Regions Bank on Southeast 17th Street.

Police found three pages of blank checks with numbers that matched other forged checks in the county in Walker’s car.

Officers also recovered more than $6,400 in cash.

