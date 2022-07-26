Fugitive sex offender arrested in Marion County for sexual battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A convicted sex offender dodging registration for the last 20 years was arrested for sexually battering a 12-year-old girl in Marion County.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arnulfo Zendejas, 42, last Thursday for sexual battery and failing to comply with sexual offender registration requirements.

Detectives say on April 26, 2022, Zendejas sexually battered a 12-year-old. The victim told her parents who reported the crime to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies believe there may be more victims. Zendejas was convicted of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct on May 29, 2001, in Lake County. In 2002, a warrant was issued for a violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t know where Zendejas has been for the last 20 years. Detectives are concerned he may have committed additional crimes while on the run.

Arnulfo Zendejas mugshot taken in 2001 (MCSO)

Anyone with information about possible victims or anyone who knows where Zendejas has been for the last two decades is asked to contact Detective Karla Santana-Palau at 352-368-3548.

