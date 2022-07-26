Advertisement

Gainesville man crashes on I-75 while leading troopers on a chase

James McDonald, 42, Alachua County Jail booking photo
James McDonald, 42, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 vehicle while trying to avoid arrest by Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the arrest report, a state trooper spotted James McDonald, 42, driving an Infiniti Q50 without taillights on I-75 near Alachua on Tuesday night. The trooper confirmed the car was stolen and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop and accelerated to about 110 mph. The trooper pursued.

McDonald tried to pull into exit 404 and lost control crashing into a road sign and a tree. He then got out of the car and ran.

Alachua Police Department officers joined the trooper and chased McDonald, ultimately catching up to him.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found drugs, baggies, and needles.

McDonald is charged with grand theft, feeling, resisting arrest, drug possession, drug equipment possession, and operating a vehicle without a valid license. He was booked in the Alachua County Jail on a $54,000 bond.

