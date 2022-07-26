Gainesville mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski talks about ‘GRU piggybank’ in one-on-one interview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Gainesville Regional Utilities General Manager, Ed Bielarski joined TV20 for a one and one. He was fired from the role by Gainesville city commissioners in January.

Bielarski said he walked more than 400 miles and knocked on 12,000 doors within the city to reach voters. He said explaining the reason behind high GRU bills is often a hot topic for the residents he meets.

“Quite frankly when I knock on the door, you mention the bills, and they will tear up. They cry. The other thing is the city commission takes more than what GRU actually makes every year so GRU has to borrow, or transfer money out of its reserves to cover city spending.”

Bielarski faces nine other competitors for the mayor’s seat including David Arreola, Ansaun Fisher, Gary Gordon, Gabriel Hillel, Adam Rosenthal, Donald Shepherd, July Thomas and Harvey Ward. Voters cast their ballot on August 23rd. You can learn more about Bielarski’s campaign on his website linked here.

***Disclaimer*** As Gainesville’s mayoral race is a congested one, the TV20 news management team decided on 3 criteria as objective markers to determine which candidates would be invited for a live interview. The criteria are based on an active social media page, an active website, and at least $500 in reported monetary contributions over at least two reporting periods. Candidates who did not qualify were invited to submit one campaign photo and a brief bio for a cumulative online article featuring every candidate qualified for the race according to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office.

