Gainesville’s edible groves program won the city the Florida Municipal Achievement Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville won the Florida Municipal Achievement Award for its edible groves program.

In 2020, the city started planting 175 fruit and nut trees in three public spaces.

Now, pears and peaches are growing, with persimmons soon to follow.

The edible groves can be found in Fred Cone Park, Smokey Bear Park, and along a stretch of SW 40th Blvd.

