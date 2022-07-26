Advertisement

Man arrested after riding his lawn mower on the highway

Nathan McCullar
Nathan McCullar(Nathan McCullar)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after High Springs Police say he tried to take a John Deere out on a shopping trip.

Nathan McCullar, 63, was arrested Monday on traffic offenses.

An officer says McCullar pulled up to the Winn Dixie on his John Deere.

McCullar said he crossed over to the highway to do a little shopping.

He was arrested for the same thing last April, and his license was already suspended.

