Man arrested after riding his lawn mower on the highway

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after High Springs Police say he tried to take a John Deere out on a shopping trip.

Nathan McCullar, 63, was arrested Monday on traffic offenses.

An officer says McCullar pulled up to the Winn Dixie on his John Deere.

McCullar said he crossed over to the highway to do a little shopping.

He was arrested for the same thing last April, and his license was already suspended.

TRENDING: Amidst record-high inflation, Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday is providing some relief

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.