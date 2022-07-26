Advertisement

Man and three women sought for using stolen credit card

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thieves made several purchases with a stolen credit card in Marion County.

The victim reported the card was stolen from the Rural King on Northwest 10th Street in Ocala.

Surveillance footage shows that a man and three women used the stolen credit card at a Quick King Food Store, a Five Guys restaurant, and Walmart making more than $2,500 in fraudulent purchases.

