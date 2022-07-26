Advertisement

Marion County Airport hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of 20 new T-hangers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Airport will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate some new improvements on Tuesday.

The ceremony will start at 9 a.m.

It will be held at the Marion County Airport.

They are celebrating the completion of 20 new T-hangers.

Marion County staff and leadership will be joined by the designers and construction management teams.

County Commission Chairman Carl Zalak III is scheduled to be a speaker at this event.

Aeronautical events will immediately follow the ceremony.

