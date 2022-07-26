Marion County Airport hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of 20 new T-hangers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Airport will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate some new improvements on Tuesday.

The ceremony will start at 9 a.m.

It will be held at the Marion County Airport.

They are celebrating the completion of 20 new T-hangers.

TRENDING STORY: Four people arrested after being caught with fake checks

Marion County staff and leadership will be joined by the designers and construction management teams.

County Commission Chairman Carl Zalak III is scheduled to be a speaker at this event.

Aeronautical events will immediately follow the ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.