New Gainesville Police Chief is sworn in as residents demand answers on violent K-9 arrest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new chief is in town for the City of Gainesville and he’s no stranger to the community.

For 37 years, Lonnie Scott has served as a law enforcement officer, but as of now he serves the City of Gainesville as the chief of police.

“We emphasize that we’re part of the community. We’re not separate from the community, and if we’re going to be successful we have to do it together,” said Scott.

Tony Jones, the former chief, is now serving the city as an advisor for Juvenile Justice and Community Support programs, a way he can continue to address gun violence.

“I want to hear from the youth as to what are some of the issues,” said Jones. “I think working with the black on black crime task force I think we’re gonna have our first listening session the first week of August.”

One resident said GPD’s community-oriented policing has built trust with the community.

“That relationship as a team is rare, and it’s an example that I wish others could follow,” said Bob Cohen.

Scott steps into this role at a time where many are demanding answers from GPD about a K-9 arrest that resulted in one man losing an eye.

TV 20 asked Scott how he plans to be transparent with the community about this incident.

He said, “what I would ask the public to do is wait until we complete the review, and then express your opinion. Know what the facts are. We will give you a detailed explanation, we will show you the video, we will let you see everything you want to see once we complete the review.”

Scott said they plan to bring in an outside entity to review the way the officers responded to the incident. He said once they enter contract, he will have no problem releasing the name of the company they are working with to the public.

