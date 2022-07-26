One Health Center will hold a healthcare and human services job fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a healthcare and human services job fair on Tuesday.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be held at One Health Center or 17 14 SW 17th St in Ocala.

TRENDING STORY: Amidst record-high inflation, Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday is providing some relief

This event is sponsored by CareerSource Citrus, Levy, Marion, and Vipcare.

It features businesses recruiting positions at area hospitals, doctors’ offices, nonprofit organizations, and nursing homes. The event is free.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.