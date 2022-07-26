Advertisement

One Health Center will hold a healthcare and human services job fair

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a healthcare and human services job fair on Tuesday.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be held at One Health Center or 17 14 SW 17th St in Ocala.

TRENDING STORY: Amidst record-high inflation, Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday is providing some relief

This event is sponsored by CareerSource Citrus, Levy, Marion, and Vipcare.

It features businesses recruiting positions at area hospitals, doctors’ offices, nonprofit organizations, and nursing homes. The event is free.

