Project YouthBuild is recruiting for the upcoming school year

Project YouthBuild is recruiting for the upcoming school year
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Project YouthBuild is a 9-month program designed to help students receive their high school diploma and prepare for a career.

This is accomplished through case management support, career readiness training, leadership coaching, hands on learning, and more.

Applications are due by July 31 and are available at the Project YouthBuild campus or online.

There will be an application event on Thursday, July 28th from 11:30am till 4pm located at 635 NW 6th St. Gainesville, FL 32601.

