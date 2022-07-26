Project YouthBuild is recruiting for the upcoming school year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Project YouthBuild is a 9-month program designed to help students receive their high school diploma and prepare for a career.

This is accomplished through case management support, career readiness training, leadership coaching, hands on learning, and more.

Applications are due by July 31 and are available at the Project YouthBuild campus or online.

There will be an application event on Thursday, July 28th from 11:30am till 4pm located at 635 NW 6th St. Gainesville, FL 32601.

