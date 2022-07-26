Santa Fe College will hold free self-defense classes for women
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Spots are open for a free self-defense class, specifically for women.
These rape aggression defense or rad courses will be held multiple nights starting in mid-August.
Women and girls aged 13 and up will learn hands-on techniques for free at the Santa Fe College main campus.
The classes are sponsored by the Alachua County Sheriffs’ Office.
