Santa Fe College will hold free self-defense classes for women

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Spots are open for a free self-defense class, specifically for women.

These rape aggression defense or rad courses will be held multiple nights starting in mid-August.

Women and girls aged 13 and up will learn hands-on techniques for free at the Santa Fe College main campus.

The classes are sponsored by the Alachua County Sheriffs’ Office.

For more information on how to schedule a session, click HERE

