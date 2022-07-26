Sumter County residents gathering to voice their opinions on a “No Build” resolution

BUSHNELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Activists want to send a clear message to Sumter County commissioners.

They want to pass this resolution like surrounding north-central Florida counties.

The Sumter County Commission and Wildwood City Council sent a joint letter.

The letter petitions against modifications to the alternative corridor center route.

They say any changes would be unpopular and severely impact surrounding communities.

This event will be held at the Everglades Regional Recreation Center at 4 pm.

