Tech Tuesday: At-Home Testing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The market for at-home medical tests is growing but how reliable are those test kits?

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us what a University of Florida researcher found.

Hello and happy Tech Tuesday. My name’s Nicholas Coote and I’m with UF Innovate. Today at home testing is very commonplace due to COVID. Well, what if we can take those same type of COVID tests and extend it further into other illnesses. Today I’m being joined by Dr. Piyush Jain, a researcher who is helping, seeing if we can extend it further into other illnesses. Dr. Jain, thank you so much for joining us today.

Thank you so much for having me.

Here. Can you tell us about your research and why is it so important?

So all of us have taken tests, COVID tests, with this pandemic and we know how hard it hit us, this pandemic.

So right now, what is happening with those tests that you do at home, or you take those tests you will see it’s positive, you’re not sure if it’s positive. You see it’s negative, you’re not sure if it’s negative. So then what you do, you have to go back to the doctor, take a PCR test to confirm it.

And that’s the problem because you have to do again and again, just to make sure you’re positive or negative. So imagine if we can have a test that’s as good as PCR, but you don’t have to go to a doctor. You can conduct that same level of sensitivity and specificity at the convenience of your home. And that’s what we are trying to build. We are trying to build a technology that would allow someone to conduct a simple test at the convenience of their home.

Perfect. Yeah. And from what I understand, you have pretty extensive background in all sorts of medical issues. Can you tell us how you’re trying to take that knowledge and place it into testing?

Sure. So my lab actually doesn’t focus on diagnostics. Even though that’s one of the applications. And so our lab has been working on how we can improve the CRISPR/CAS systems. And one of the applications happened to be the diagnostics. And so that’s been helping us, the technology development part, where we actually can engineer CRISPR/CAS systems and improve their overall speed. Simplicity is helping us towards taking this into diagnostics. And now we have entered into diagnostics. And since we are here, we have already developed tests for COVID, but we are thinking beyond COVID.

So for people that are interested in your research, where can they go to find more?

So you can follow us on Twitter, where I post regular updates, or you can visit our lab website at https://www.che.ufl.edu.

Awesome. So another great Tech Tuesday. Thank you, Dr. Jain for joining us. We’ll see you next time.

Thank you all.

