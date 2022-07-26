Advertisement

WATCH: Woman arrested after waving pitchfork, whip outside grocery store

*VIDEO HAS NO SOUND* Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Fla. (CNN) – A woman was arrested in Florida for waving a pitchfork and whip outside a Publix last week.

Video from the Florida Highway Patrol shows the woman standing outside in the rain in the parking lot.

Police identified her as 56-year-old Lisa Anne Slone and said she caused damage to a vehicle with the pitchfork.

Police said Slone was at the store trying to sell teddy bears. When an officer asked if she had taken anything that day, she answered yes.

Slone has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Latest News

In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ dies
'Don't Say Gay' Law
Parents, Advocacy groups sue to block Florida law before school starts back
Hallie Oldham, 9, died Thursday when a tree crashed through her family’s car at Sebago Lake...
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
9-year-old dies when tree falls on car during storm
The cost of new clothes can quickly add up. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa has...
Don’t let back-to-school clothing costs blow your budget