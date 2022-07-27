19th annual SCOA Nationals will kick off its four-day event with a golf tournament

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The four-day 19th annual SCOA Nationals kicks off in Ocala with a golf tournament on Wednesday.

The event will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

It will be held at Ocala Palms.

TRENDING: Four candidates, one seat: Gainesville District 2 Commission seat open for first time in five years

There are only 20 spots available for five, four-man scramble teams.

There is also a spa day from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., and there will be an early bird meet and greet at Winghouse at 2145 E Silver Springs Blvd.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.