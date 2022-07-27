Advertisement

19th annual SCOA Nationals will kick off its four-day event with a golf tournament
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The four-day 19th annual SCOA Nationals kicks off in Ocala with a golf tournament on Wednesday.

The event will run from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

It will be held at Ocala Palms.

There are only 20 spots available for five, four-man scramble teams.

There is also a spa day from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m., and there will be an early bird meet and greet at Winghouse at 2145 E Silver Springs Blvd.

