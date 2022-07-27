Alachua County marked the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with an online forum

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act was marked in Alachua County with an online forum to examine how much more work needs to be done.

Representatives of various agencies that deal with disability issues gathered online to discuss success stories and further challenges.

One obstacle for many people is simply transportation.

Some agencies try to help by using medical service buses and others rely on online resources such as zoom meetings and working from home.

