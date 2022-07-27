Advertisement

Alachua County marked the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with an online forum

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act was marked in Alachua County with an online forum to examine how much more work needs to be done.

Representatives of various agencies that deal with disability issues gathered online to discuss success stories and further challenges.

One obstacle for many people is simply transportation.

Some agencies try to help by using medical service buses and others rely on online resources such as zoom meetings and working from home.

