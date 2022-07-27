Alachua Habitat for Humanity will have its 166th home dedication ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Habitat for Humanity hosts its 166th home dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

The dedication will start at 9:30 a.m. at 1716 NE 1st Ave in Gainesville.

The home was sponsored by Chevron at Hunter’s Crossing and was built by 137 volunteers.

This event is open to the public.

