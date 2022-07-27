Advertisement

Alachua Habitat for Humanity will have its 166th home dedication ceremony

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Habitat for Humanity hosts its 166th home dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

The dedication will start at 9:30 a.m. at 1716 NE 1st Ave in Gainesville.

The home was sponsored by Chevron at Hunter’s Crossing and was built by 137 volunteers.

This event is open to the public.

