Children’s Trust of Alachua County names new executive director

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Board members for the Children’s Trust of Alachua County have named their new executive director.

Marsha Kiner is taking on the role after interim executive director Kristy Goldwire withdrew her name from the running.

Goldwire will move to become the head of programs.

This comes after the last executive director, Colin Murphy, was fired from the position in March, after an internal investigation found he created a hostile work environment.

