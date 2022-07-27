Advertisement

City of Newberry temporarily suspends utility disconnections

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry won’t unplug utility customers who can’t pay for now.

City officials are temporarily suspending electric and water disconnections for accounts with balances less than $500.

They say high temperatures and rising prices for natural gas are driving up costs.

The city is offering this option starting August 1st and will continue through September 30th.

