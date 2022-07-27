City of Newberry temporarily suspends utility disconnections

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Newberry won’t unplug utility customers who can’t pay for now.

City officials are temporarily suspending electric and water disconnections for accounts with balances less than $500.

They say high temperatures and rising prices for natural gas are driving up costs.

The city is offering this option starting August 1st and will continue through September 30th.

TRENDING STORY: Lawsuit filed to overturn Ocala Jockey Club zoning decision

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.