Columbia County Report: Demetrius Johnson is named Lake City’s interim assistant city manager and an I-75 collision closes southbound lanes

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Longtime employee Demetrius Johnson has been named Lake City’s interim Assistant City Manager.

“He’s worked his way up from maintenance all the way up to procurement. He’s furthered his education...he’s about to have his four year degree and he’s very familiar with everybody in the city and he’s well liked,” said Stephen Witt, Mayor of Lake City.

Mayor Stephen Witt said he believes this is a great move by interim City Manager, Paul Dyal.

“He is inside the city already so we’re not having to go out and interview and bring somebody in,” Witt said.

Johnson has worked for the city for nearly 16 years and Dyal believes he’s the perfect fit.

Dyal is not only the interim city manager, but he’s also the city’s utility director and Witt said it was about time he hired an assistant.

“He decided he needed some assistance especially with the budget period coming up,” Witt said.

But it’s just another temporary position within the Lake City government.

Both the assistant city manager and city manager permanent positions have been vacant for over a year.

“We only have four city councilmen. One resigned because of a lawsuit and different things so we haven’t been able to fill that fifth seat. A lot of votes have been going two for two which has been keeping us from getting a lot of things done.”

Witt said the search is still on.

I-75 southbound lanes in Columbia County were closed for nearly 7 hours following a collision between one semi going North and another semi going South around 11:30 P.M. on Tuesday.

The accident happened near a rest area between mile marker 411 and 412.

“The tractor trailer going north got cut off by a passenger car. That driver took evasive action and unfortunately that evasive action took him into the median, through the guardrail and into the southbound lanes where the collision occurred between the two tractor trailers,” said Patrick Riordan , FHP Public Information Officer.

Due to the significant amount of debris and fluids, southbound lanes were closed during the overnight hours.

