Advertisement

Columbia County Report: Demetrius Johnson is named Lake City’s interim assistant city manager and an I-75 collision closes southbound lanes

Johnson has worked for the city for nearly 16 years and Dyal believes he’s the perfect fit.
By Erica Nicole
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Longtime employee Demetrius Johnson has been named Lake City’s interim Assistant City Manager.

“He’s worked his way up from maintenance all the way up to procurement. He’s furthered his education...he’s about to have his four year degree and he’s very familiar with everybody in the city and he’s well liked,” said Stephen Witt, Mayor of Lake City.

Mayor Stephen Witt said he believes this is a great move by interim City Manager, Paul Dyal.

“He is inside the city already so we’re not having to go out and interview and bring somebody in,” Witt said.

Johnson has worked for the city for nearly 16 years and Dyal believes he’s the perfect fit.

Dyal is not only the interim city manager, but he’s also the city’s utility director and Witt said it was about time he hired an assistant.

“He decided he needed some assistance especially with the budget period coming up,” Witt said.

But it’s just another temporary position within the Lake City government.

Both the assistant city manager and city manager permanent positions have been vacant for over a year.

“We only have four city councilmen. One resigned because of a lawsuit and different things so we haven’t been able to fill that fifth seat. A lot of votes have been going two for two which has been keeping us from getting a lot of things done.”

Witt said the search is still on.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I-75 southbound lanes in Columbia County were closed for nearly 7 hours following a collision between one semi going North and another semi going South around 11:30 P.M. on Tuesday.

The accident happened near a rest area between mile marker 411 and 412.

“The tractor trailer going north got cut off by a passenger car. That driver took evasive action and unfortunately that evasive action took him into the median, through the guardrail and into the southbound lanes where the collision occurred between the two tractor trailers,” said Patrick Riordan , FHP Public Information Officer.

Due to the significant amount of debris and fluids, southbound lanes were closed during the overnight hours.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: GHS Hurricanes
Anyone who picks up their lost pet will also receive a free spay or neuter voucher.
Marion County Animal Services waives adoption fees through the end of July
Delivery services for retrieving lost pets will be offered to those that cannot travel.
Marion County Animal Services waives adoption fees through the end of July
Gov. DeSantis proposes restrictions on ESG investing
Gov. DeSantis proposes restrictions on ESG investing
Gilchrist County sex offender arrested after two decades on the run