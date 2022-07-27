Driver fleeing traffic stop causes deadly head-on crash in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a head-on collision near the Alachua - Columbia County line on Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old

Troopers say a car was driving erratically on the highway and a High Spring Police officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver did not pull over and then veered into the lane for traffic going in the opposite direction. That’s when the driver sped away, and veered into the opposite lane, crashing into the semi-truck.

The driver of the car was killed in the wreck. The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

“This is a death investigation that FHP is conducting,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan, FHP public information officer. “We will be at this for several hours because in a situation like this we want to make sure that we factually collect and document everything that is there on the roadways as far as evidence and tells us the story of exactly what transpired.”

About a half mile of the roadway was blocked off and traffic was re-directed. After several hours of investigation, the roadway finally re-opened.

