Farm Share will have a drive-thru-only food distribution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Gainesville area on Wednesday.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until supplies are out.

It will be located at 405 CR 40 in Inglis.

TRENDING: Gainesville mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski talks about ‘GRU piggybank’ in one-on-one interview

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Distributions are drive-thru only to help ensure the safety of all parties.

All attendees must wear masks and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.