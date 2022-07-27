Advertisement

Farm Share will have a drive-thru-only food distribution

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Gainesville area on Wednesday.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until supplies are out.

It will be located at 405 CR 40 in Inglis.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Distributions are drive-thru only to help ensure the safety of all parties.

All attendees must wear masks and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

