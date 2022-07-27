Farm Share will have a drive-thru-only food distribution
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Gainesville area on Wednesday.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and will run until supplies are out.
It will be located at 405 CR 40 in Inglis.
Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
Distributions are drive-thru only to help ensure the safety of all parties.
All attendees must wear masks and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
