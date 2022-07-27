Advertisement

Florida will include gun safety tips with weapons licenses

Gun sales graphic.
Gun sales graphic.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida will begin adding gun storage safety tips when it mails concealed weapons licenses to its residents.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced the initiative at a news conference Wednesday. It will encourage people to keep their guns locked, unloaded and stored in a separate place than ammunition, among other tips. Fried says the goal is to prevent accidental shootings and to keep guns out of the hands of children.

Her department oversees concealed weapons licenses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dovico Miles, 44, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Gainesville man arrested after defending his home during deadly home invasion
Alderious White (left), Tiara Luckie (middle), Jason Ward (right) Alachua County Jail booking...
Deadly home invasion suspects charged
Ralf McNish Marion County Jail booking photo
Secret internet café hidden in Marion County clothing store
Clovis Watson IV, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
State Attorney to prosecute son of Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.
Six people, both of which still live on the Saving Mercy property and those who have already...
Ocala residents are being evicted to make room for an affordable housing complex for the homeless

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes restrictions on ESG investment standards
Gov. DeSantis proposes restrictions on ESG investing
Gov. Ron DeSantis proposes restrictions on ESG investment standards
Gov. DeSantis proposes restrictions on ESG investing
Two armed burglars caught trying to break into a Gainesville home
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST