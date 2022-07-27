Advertisement

Former officer pleads guilty to assault charge after hitting man with police vehicle

Officials say that Scott Groshong, a retired Portland police officer, has pled guilty to charges of assault and misconduct.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A retired Portland police officer has pled guilty to charges of assault and misconduct while employed by the bureau.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Scott Groshong, was involved in an incident in June 2020 while working undercover surveillance during a mass demonstration.

KPTV reports Groshong was in an unmarked police van when he saw a business being burglarized with a man taking an item. The officer reportedly seriously injured the man when he hit him with the vehicle.

Investigators said a witness caught the incident on video, and Groshong failed to report what happened following the collision.

On Monday, Groshong pled guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct. The 52-year-old was sentenced to three years probation, 80 hours of community service, with his Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training revoked.

