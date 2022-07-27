Gainesville man arrested on multiple child porn charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars on multiple child porn charges, after a Gainesville Police Department SWAT team raided his house Tuesday.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Jared Branham following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police got a search warrant for Branham’s home on Southwest 31st Drive.

They say he shared child sex abuse material online and had sexual conversations with a girl who said she is 13.

Officers say he also got her to send him a nude image.

