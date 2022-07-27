Gainesville man arrested on multiple child porn charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars on multiple child porn charges, after a Gainesville Police Department SWAT team raided his house Tuesday.
Officers arrested 34-year-old Jared Branham following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police got a search warrant for Branham’s home on Southwest 31st Drive.
They say he shared child sex abuse material online and had sexual conversations with a girl who said she is 13.
Officers say he also got her to send him a nude image.
