Gilchrist County sex offender arrested after two decades on the run

Michael McCaskey mugshots before and after 20 years on the run
Michael McCaskey mugshots before and after 20 years on the run(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WCJB) - U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive from Gilchrist County who was found hiding in New Mexico for nearly 20 years.

Michael Jeffery McCaskey was arrested in 1995 on multiple charges of lewd and lascivious child molestation and sexual activity with a child 12 to 16 years of age by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

McCaskey pled guilty to three counts in May 1999 and was sentenced to 4 years of custody in the Florida DOC to be followed by 6 years of supervised release.

In December 2002, he disappeared from his home in Riverview, Fla. despite probation and sex offender reporting requirements.

The U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force Gainesville Division returned to the search in June 2021. The team’s investigation uncovered a woman living in Albuquerque, N.M. who knew McCaskey.

Marshals in New Mexico conducted surveillance for several weeks before arresting McCaskey at his home last Friday.

He is charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Violation of Probation on an original conviction for Lewd and Lascivious Child Molestation.

