Gov. DeSantis proposes restrictions on ESG investing

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his proposal to the Florida legislature to limit investing in companies based on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) standards.

DeSantis is pushing back on the ESG movement in which investors avoid giving money to companies that do not align with their values relating to the environment, social issues, and how a company is run.

The governor claims the movement threatens the country’s economic vitality by advancing a “woke” ideological agenda.

The proposal includes prohibiting State Board of Administration fund managers from considering ESG factors when investing the state’s money. Instead, they can only consider maximizing the return on investment on behalf of Florida’s retirees.

It would also amend Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices statute to prohibit large financial institutions from making decisions based on ESG social credit score metrics. Violations will be punishable under the law.

The proposal includes prohibiting big banks, credit card companies, and money transmitters from discriminating against customers for their religious, political, or social beliefs.

“The leveraging of corporate power to impose an ideological agenda on society represents an alarming trend,” said DeSantis. “From Wall Street banks to massive asset managers and big tech companies, we have seen the corporate elite use their economic power to impose policies on the country that they could not achieve at the ballot box.”

