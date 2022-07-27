GRU blames “heat and high gas prices” for steep rise in utility bills

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across Gainesville are suffering sticker shock because their utility bills have nearly doubled over the past month.

“How are people that are struggling anyway supposed to pay their bills? How are the one parent families supposed to pay their bills? It’s not gonna happen,” said Angela Casteel.

From June to July, Casteel’s bill went up almost $100.

“We have had to cut back on some groceries. We’ve had to cut back on gas.”

One official with GRU said the summer heat and higher gas prices are to blame.

“If somebody puts their thermostat at 78 degrees as opposed to 75 or 74 you can drastically reduce the amount of power you use,” said Tony Cunningham, GRU Interim General Manager.

While Cunningham is urging people to use less power to see a decrease in their bill, Casteel feels that is an unreasonable solution.

She said GRU blaming this on fuel prices doesn’t make sense, because the prices are not rising as quickly for people in other parts of the state.

“My mother lives in Marion County, I’ve reached out to other people on different energy, and yes their bills have increased, but nowhere like it has here,” she said.

Casteel started a petition that’s gained more than 1,400 signatures to lower GRU rates

She said she plans to take her frustrations to the next Utility Advisory Board meeting on August 11th.

